Allow us to introduce you to Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman.

The Canadian actor and model currently stars in the Lifetime drama series UnREAL, in which he stars as an unscrupulous producer on a trashy reality series. You may also have seen him as a judge during this season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

One look at Jeffrey’s Instagram is all it takes to fall in love with him. The pearly whites. The adorable smile. The eyes you could (and will) lose yourself in. It’s all too much.

Sadly, he’s taken, but we can always dream. Take a look at some of his most adorable snaps below:

Why see the world when you’ve got the beach!? 🌊☀️🌴✨✌🏾 #xoJBC

Family Portrait ✨👸🏽👩🏽✨ @rupaulofficial #RuPaulsDragCon #xoJBC

You are my best friend & the love of my life ❤🌹 #HappyValentinesDay @andrewfitzsimons I Love You #xoJBC

Lazy Sundaze w my love ✨💞 #xoJBC #Sundaze #DaylightSavings #iloveyou

Thanks Mom 😊✨💖 #worldadoptionday #xoJBC

Lovers in a parking lot 💛✨ #xoJBC #ilovela

little monsters ❤️👹💋 @hirschygrace #iloveny #soulsiblings #xoJBC

“Let Them Eat Cake” 🍰👑💎 #MarieAntoinette #Versailles #vivalafrance #AllTheBestPeopleAreMad #xoJBC

And just in case you were wondering, it’s pronounced Beau-Yer.