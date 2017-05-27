Allow us to introduce you to Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman.
The Canadian actor and model currently stars in the Lifetime drama series UnREAL, in which he stars as an unscrupulous producer on a trashy reality series. You may also have seen him as a judge during this season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.
One look at Jeffrey’s Instagram is all it takes to fall in love with him. The pearly whites. The adorable smile. The eyes you could (and will) lose yourself in. It’s all too much.
Sadly, he’s taken, but we can always dream. Take a look at some of his most adorable snaps below:
“The Path Of Least Resistance Is The Path That I’m Very Fond Of And Familiar With” ✨ One of my all time favorite interviews that truly captures me as I see me… which is a rare thing to experience. Photos & Interview by one of the best humans @amandaccrew #FrankBeFrank #GoWithTheFlow #TBT #xoJBC (Link In Bio) ✊🏾✌🏾
And just in case you were wondering, it’s pronounced Beau-Yer.