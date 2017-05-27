Allow us to introduce you to Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman.

The Canadian actor and model currently stars in the Lifetime drama series UnREAL, in which he stars as an unscrupulous producer on a trashy reality series. You may also have seen him as a judge during this season of RuPaul’s Drag Race.

One look at Jeffrey’s Instagram is all it takes to fall in love with him. The pearly whites. The adorable smile. The eyes you could (and will) lose yourself in. It’s all too much.

Sadly, he’s taken, but we can always dream. Take a look at some of his most adorable snaps below:

Why see the world when you’ve got the beach!? 🌊☀️🌴✨✌🏾 #xoJBC A post shared by Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (@jeffreybchapman) on May 24, 2017 at 3:41pm PDT

Family Portrait ✨👸🏽👩🏽✨ @rupaulofficial #RuPaulsDragCon #xoJBC A post shared by Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (@jeffreybchapman) on Apr 29, 2017 at 5:16pm PDT

You are my best friend & the love of my life ❤🌹 #HappyValentinesDay @andrewfitzsimons I Love You #xoJBC A post shared by Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (@jeffreybchapman) on Feb 14, 2017 at 11:18am PST

Lazy Sundaze w my love ✨💞 #xoJBC #Sundaze #DaylightSavings #iloveyou A post shared by Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (@jeffreybchapman) on Nov 6, 2016 at 10:20am PST

Thanks Mom 😊✨💖 #worldadoptionday #xoJBC A post shared by Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (@jeffreybchapman) on Nov 15, 2016 at 6:24pm PST

Lovers in a parking lot 💛✨ #xoJBC #ilovela A post shared by Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (@jeffreybchapman) on Oct 2, 2016 at 8:05pm PDT

little monsters ❤️👹💋 @hirschygrace #iloveny #soulsiblings #xoJBC A post shared by Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (@jeffreybchapman) on Sep 13, 2016 at 3:28pm PDT

“Let Them Eat Cake” 🍰👑💎 #MarieAntoinette #Versailles #vivalafrance #AllTheBestPeopleAreMad #xoJBC A post shared by Jeffrey Bowyer-Chapman (@jeffreybchapman) on Sep 1, 2016 at 2:47am PDT

And just in case you were wondering, it’s pronounced Beau-Yer.