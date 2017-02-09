It’s not long now until Ryan Murphy’s new fierce new anthology series Feud drops in March, and we can’t wait.

Starring Jessica Lange (American Horror Story) and Susan Sarandon (Thelma & Louise), the show is set to chronicle the bitter rivalry between iconic actresses Bette Davis (Sarandon) and Joan Crawford (Lange) during the height of their Hollywood success in the 1930s and ’40s.

The pair’s fearsome feud continued for decades, when they were brought together to star in the 1962 classic film, Whatever Happened To Baby Jane?, which only served to heighten the drama when Davis was nominated for an Oscar and Crawford wasn’t.

The first teaser images from the show were unveiled last weeks, a week ago, and the opening title has been released, teasing many of the dramatic scene that are sure to play out in the show during it’s run on FX.

Other than highlighting the conflict between the protagonists, the titles also shows the women as puppets of a shadowy male figure, hinting at a potential subplots about how the two women were victimised by the patriarchy of Hollywood.

Jessica Lange and Susan Sarandon will be joined by Alfred Molina, Sarah Paulson, Catherine Zeta Jones and Stanley Tucci in the series, which hits US screens on 5 March on FX.

Check out the main title sequence below:

