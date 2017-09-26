The Big Bang Theory’s Jim Parsons married partner Todd Spiewak earlier this year.

The pair dated for almost 15 years before tying the knot, and now Parson has now revealed why it took the couple so long to get hitched.

Appearing on Thursday’s episode of The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, the 44-year-old actor revealed that he didn’t “care” about it that much.

“We just didn’t care about the act of it that much to be honest with you, and that sounds cold in a way,” he explained.

“But I finally thought, let’s have a party then for the celebration we’ll go ahead and legalise this thing. And I really thought it would kind of end at that – kind of a party feel.”

However, Parson realised that his feelings had changed quickly.

“It was so much more meaningful in the moment to me than I predicted and it’s been resonantly more meaningful to me afterward than I saw coming,” he said.

The actor, who is serving as executive producer on upcoming Big Bang Theory spin-off Young Sheldon, spoke on his feelings about marriage.

“You know, I had been an adult gay person for so long at a time where that wasn’t possible – that life was ‘fine’ in so many ways. You know what I mean? Like, I got along fine and our relationship did.”

When asked if the couple’s marriage changed their relationship in any way, Parsons stated there’s a “little buzz of something” but he sometimes forgets Spiwak is his husband, and has to remind himself of it.

You can watch Jim Parsons’ full interview with Todd Spiewak below:

