She’s a messy bitch who lives for drama, and Joanna The Scammer is living it to the first degree on the cover of Attitude’s May Issueavailable to download and in shops now.

The social media star has fast-talked her way into people’s hearts over the last year with her anarchic online presence and penchant for gate-crashing a celebrity event or two, most notably at the MTV VMAs, when she even found herself on briefly stage during a Nick Jonas performance.

The brain-child of Florida-based actor Branden Miller, Joanne’s taste for the finer things in life and serious disregard for the rules has seen her capture the mind of a generation living through an increasingly fearful age, while simultaneously redefining gender and social boundaries.

“Celebrities think I’m funny. They look at me like a drag queen because they’re mostly straight,” Joanne says. “So when they look at somebody like me, they just look at it as a joke. Very campy. They don’t get it.

She adds: “It’s not like watching someone in drag. It’s hard to explain. I’m not a drag queen. I look at myself as more of an actor.”

That ambiguity has lead to accusations from some quarters that Joanne’s characterisation is by its very nature transphobic – something that the lady herself is quick to deny.

“I remember when my dad died, I ran away from myself. I dressed as a woman for six to eight months,” she recalls. “Constantly. I lived as a woman. It was who I was at that point. My name was Victoria. I ran away from my house, and me and a friend went homeless.

“I just wanted to be not me. I didn’t call it being a woman, I called it being genderless. Even though my nuts were down my legs, I was genderless.

“I wouldn’t say I’m trans. But I know how it feels to be treated like a transgender person. So, that’s why it hurts when people call me transphobic. Because I can relate — and I have related.”

The May issue of Attitude is out now. To buy in print click here, or subscribe at subscribeme.to/attitude. To buy a digital copy, visit pocketmags.com/attitude.

More stories:
The enduring gay appeal of Doctor Who
Sherlock star leads new BBC series charting 100 years of being gay in Britain