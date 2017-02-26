Glamour model and documentary filmmaker Jodie Marsh opened up about her sexuality at yesterday’s Student Pride’s Being Me Panel.

The former Celebrity Big Brother star claimed she “doesn’t know” how to identify her sexuality at the Being Me panel.

She said, “Learning to accept yourself is probably the hardest thing in life. I can’t claim to have gone through what the other people on this panel have gone through, I’ve not come out, I don’t know who I am.”

“Honest truth? I am asexual right now. I don’t want sex with anybody. I’m not interested in sex with anybody.”

According to Gay Star News, Marsh then explained she’s attracted to both men and women.

“I know I’m attracted to women just as much as men. I look at women, does that make me bisexual? I don’t like labels. I don’t need to say I’m gay or bisexual, it doesn’t matter to me. If I fancy a women, I want to look at pictures of her, I don’t need to tell everyone. It’s not like I’m ashamed of it.”

“This time next year I don’t know whether I’ll be with a man or women or if I’ll be rolling around with a toy somewhere. You’ve got to love yourself and accept yourself. You need to work out who you are.”

Marsh also recalled the prejudice she experience while working as a glamour model.

She explains how she always faced challenges in glamour modeling because people knew she went to private school. She also faced discrimination in television due to her previous work as a page three model.

Also attending the Being Me panel was BBC Radio One host Adele Roberts, Transgender Summer star Lewis Hancox as well as former Attitude editor Matthew Todd and singer Sarah Nimmo.

