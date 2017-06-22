BOCA RATON, FL - SEPTEMBER 28: U.S. Vice President Joe Biden speaks during a campaign event at the Century Village Clubhouse on September 28, 2012 in Boca Raton, Florida. Biden continues to campaign across the country before the general election. (Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Former US Vice President Joe Biden has warned an LGBT+ gala that transgender Americans are “under attack”.

Speaking at an LGBT+ gala held by the Democratic National Committee in New York, Biden called on LGBT+ Americans to “Hold President Trump accountable for his pledge to be your friend.”

Biden also warned the audience to not be complacent after the strides towards equality made during the Obama administration. “Just because you don’t have Barack and me in the White House doesn’t mean it’s time to give up, keep quiet, stay on the sidelines,” Biden said.

After the mass shooting at Pulse nightclub in Orlando last June, Trump said he would do “everything in my power to protect our LGBTQ citizens from the violence and oppression of the hateful, foreign ideology, believe me.”

Trump, who bragged on camera about grabbing women “by the pussy”, has not kept his word. Early in his presidency, Trump revoked landmark guidance on bathroom use for transgender students. The White House also declined to issue a proclamation for Pride Month, something that was done every year during Obama’s presidency.

Last month Biden officiated a same-sex wedding for the second time.

He performed the wedding for Democratic National Committee staffer Henry Muñoz and his partner, Kyle Ferari, in May.

A guest at the wedding shared a sweet snap of the ceremony on Instagram, and wrote: “My dearest friends Henry Munoz and Kyle Ferrari were married today by VP Joe Biden. Wishing them everlasting love and a joyous life journey!!!”

More stories:

Drag queen absolutely DESTROYS Britney’s Toxic and it’s the best thing you’ll see all day

Former Nickelodeon star Drake Bell shows off his physique in new Flaunt shoot

