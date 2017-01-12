Everyone remembers when Nick Jonas shot to global gay attention with *that* infamous crotch-grabbing photoshoot, and it seems older brother Joe is having a bit of a moment of his own, courtesy of a new underwear campaign for Guess that’s left fans feeling rather thirsty.

Directed by Paul Marciano, Chief Creative Officer for Guess, and photographed by Yu Tsai, the DNCE frontman’s, well, front, is sure to get your pulse racing…

