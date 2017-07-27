Charli XCX has unveiled the video for her new single, Boys.

The British popstar, who’s clearly just as thirsty as the rest of us, invited a host of hunky celebs to strip down for the video and turned the male gaze on its head in the process.

With the likes of Joe Jonas, Tom Daley and Cameron Dallas showing off in front of the camera, it’ll no doubt be getting multiple plays from us. It’s the follow-up to Charli’s hit After the After Party, and her new album is expected to follow later this year.

Get streaming immediately, because in a world of Ed Sheerans, this is the exactly what we need to rocket up the charts.

Check out all the boys below:

Watch the video below: