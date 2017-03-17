Flaunt magazine have an impeccable track record when it comes to shoots involving members of the Jonas family, we gotta say.

After helping to send Nick’s career stratospheric with a Marky Mark-inspired shoot back in 2014, the magazine has lined up older brother Joe for a smouldering new shoot that certainly gives his sibling’s appearance a run for his money.

In the accompanying interview Joe talks about his transformation after leaving Disney, explaining how he’s liberated himself from the shackles of teen stardom through his new music with band DNCE.

“I was trying to figure out for myself what I wanted it to sound like and I was actually allowing myself to be kind of selfish about that. For so many years I had a lot of cooks in the kitchen and other members of bands that I was working with.

“This was the first time that I was really able to say, ‘I want to create something on my own and see what this could be’.”

You can check out the full shoot and interview or read more on Flaunt.com – but first here’s a taster:

