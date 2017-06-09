If you need a distraction from all the hung parliament madness, Joel Dommett is here to help …

The comedian, who got naked for some penis painting on Channel 4 last year, posed in a bath with model Hannah Cooper for an Instagram snap this week. Captioning the image “Bubble Trouble”, Joel and Hannah used carefully placed bubbles to protect their modesty.

Dommett revealed how an explicit video of himself found its way onto the internet during his stint on I’m a Celebrity … last year.

Bubble Trouble. A post shared by Joel Dommett (@joeldommett) on Jun 5, 2017 at 8:21am PDT

Telling his campmates he was catfished, Joel said: “Basically someone messaged me online and after a while she said did you want Skype sex, so I was like ‘yes’. I was so naive.”

He continued: “I messaged a few weeks later and she didn’t reply and then a few years later the video was released online, it was released about a week before I came in here.”

