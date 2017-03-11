John Barrowman turns 50 today (March 11) and is using the day to make a huge statement.

The Arrow star has launched a t-shirt campaign supporting transgender equality and announced the news on Instagram.

Sharing a snap to his 650,000 followers, Barrowman wrote: “Our transgender friends and family need our help and support as a lot of decisions are going to be made on their behalf that don’t take their needs and rights into consideration.”

“Most of us have the luxury of being who we are and living our truth. We must stand in solidarity with those who are not as lucky… Let’s show our support for our transgender family because it was never about bathrooms.”

The t-shirt line, which is available in various styles, comes after Donald Trump’s decision to revoke protections for transgender people.

H/t: Gay Star News

