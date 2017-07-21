John Barrowman has given his approval to Jodie Whittaker’s Doctor in the only way John Barrowman can.

There has been much online discussion after Whittaker was hired as the title character on the long-running sci-fi series, with some criticising the series for hiring a woman to play the role of a time-traveling alien.

John, who has appeared in both Doctor Who and its spin-off Torchwood, paid tribute to Jodie by appearing onstage at Comic-Con in a TARDIS dress. The 50-year-old twirled his way across the stage in the blue strappy number.

“I totally blinged myself out!” he said. “I am the transgender Tardis!”

John Barrowman is wearing a TARDIS dress and supporting the new doctor being a woman how can some people not love him pic.twitter.com/dZNlEgDhz3 — helena ⋆ . ✵ * (@doctoorwho) July 20, 2017

Explaining his choice of outfit John said: “This is to celebrate all the changes that are happening and being hated on Doctor Who right now.”

John is known for his meticulously executed Comic-Con costumes, and his drag has become something of a trademark for the actor

He previously teased the his Doctor Who-inspired look by sharing an image of some of his favourite looks from years gone by. He captioned the picture: “Remember these looks? Wait until you see my special cosplay outfit I am revealing at my panel tomorrow Thursday 11am at the Hilton Bayfront Indigo Ballroom. I had it made specifically for San Diego Comic Con you’ll especially love it if you are a Whovian 😉 JB”

