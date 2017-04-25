Independent singer/songwriter John Galea has just started support for Boyzlife (Brian Mcfadden & Keth Duffy) on their UK Tour.

John is embarking on the tour shortly after returning from USA, where he was working on new music.

The award-winning singer/songwriter, who recently came out as bisexual, has recently worked with Frankmusik & Grammy nominated producers The Monarch on on his 4th EP ‘Missing Pages’ which included the Top 20 commercial chart hit ‘When You Truly Love Someone’. featured Emmerdale Actress Gemma Oaten in the music video.

Galea said that the heartfelt piano ballad’s subject matter was inspired by his own struggles for acceptance.

“I believe love transcends gender, and finding love can be a painful process so I wanted to write a song reflecting those feelings”, he said.

John is set to play main stage London Pride July 8th later on this years and plays with his live band with Boyzlife in London on April 29th and Brighton on the April 30th & May 1st.

Watch the video for John’s single ‘When You Truly Love Someone’ below: