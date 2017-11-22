Josh Hutcherson has revealed how he filmed his full-frontal nude scene for an episode of Hulu’s Future Man.

The former Hunger Games star stripped naked to fight off a different version of himself in an unforgettable scene that drove viewers wild.

The 25-year-old has finally addressed the scene during a Q&A with fans on Twitter yesterday (November 21).

During the Q&A, one fan asked whether Hutcherson had used a stunt double for the scene.

The actor replied: “It’s a scene that I was asking a long time leading up to: ‘How are we going to do this?'”

“I knew it was going to be really funny and it was going to be done tastefully, so to speak. It was the day before that we actually figured out how we were going to do it.”

He continued: “It’s a combination of me with camera lock-offs, and also a stunt double, and a lot of prosthetics as I’m sure you may have noticed.”

If you haven’t seen the memorable pictures in questions, take a look here.

More stories:

Strictly Come Dancing’s Gorka Marquez strips off and talks fitness with Attitude

Football’s first openly gay referee says game is stuck in the ‘dark ages’ when it comes to homophobia