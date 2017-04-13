He’s known for his many film roles, but Jude Law’s recently turned his sights to television.

The Hollywood hunk currently stars in The Young Pope as the young and charming, newly elected Pius XIII, aka Lenny Belardo, who becomes the first elected Pope in history.

The critically acclaimed 10-episode drama series stars Jude Law in the title role and Diane Keaton as Sister Mary, a nun from the U.S. now living in Vatican City.

In one of the latest episodes, Jude disrobed in a cheeky scene and showed off his bum.

Take a look below:

