Strictly Come Dancing fans and judges have been calling for the BBC to include same-sex couples.

Contestant Richard Coles urged the broadcaster to do so after fellow contestant Susan Calman, who is openly gay, spoke about being partnered with a male dancer this year.

The call for same-sex couples was backed by Strictly judge Craig-Revel-Horwood last week, who said there’s “no reason” why it shouldn’t happen.

However, celebrity judge Robert Rinder, who competed in the show last year, has addressed the issue after appearing on ITV’s Lorraine today (September 18).

When asked if he was in favour of the idea, Rinder claimed there are bigger things to be worried about. He said:

“It’s a perfectly reasonable question and I completely understand why people are asking it. It was the first question I was asked by everybody and my immediate, serious and thoughtful reaction was… don’t be absurd.”

“Nobody was asking me to get married to my partner or engage in any sort of geography with her – that’s probably the worst euphemism but you get the sense. They just wanted me to dance with her.”

He then stated that the show is “pure escapism” before continuing: “You know as well as I do that there are some things that just aren’t politics. Strictly is one of them.”

Rider, who last year revealed that British television show Queer As Folk helped him come out, then addressed the controversy surrounding comedian Susan Calman, who was bullied and targeted by trolls and left in tears during the Strictly launch earlier this month.

Speaking about Calman’s trolls, the judge said: “I don’t think it will make any difference to the lives of any young people, who find it difficult to come out from [the] LGBTI community, whether she dances with an almost straight woman.”

He added, “People need to worry about the more serious issues in this world like how we can cure cancer. That’s a real problem – not whether or not Susan Calman dances with a woman. That isn’t something we need to worry about.”

Strictly Come Dancing continues this Saturday at 6.25pm on BBC One.

