An appeals court has ruled in favour anti-LGBT+ law in Mississippi, meaning that it will likely come into effect.

Passed last year, Mississippi’s ‘Religious Liberty’ bill 1523 permits businesses and organisations to refuse service to LGBT people on the grounds of religious freedom.

Mark Joseph Stern of Slate.com explained that the bill, “allows religious landlords to evict gay and trans renters; permits religious employers to fire workers for being LGBTQ; allows adoption agencies – both private and state-run – to turn away same-sex couples; allows private businesses to refuse services to gay people; allows clerks and judges to refuse to marry same-sex couples; and forbids trans students from using public school bathrooms that align with their gender identity.”

The law was due to come into force from July 1 2016 but the ruling was blocked by a federal judge who argued that the law is unconstitutional due to “arbitrary discrimination” against LGBT+ residents.

Now, a three-panel judge has reversed the previous decision, as reported by Vice. In their ruling, they dismissed the plaintiffs’ (including LGBT+ citizens) claims, arguing that nobody has been discriminated against under the law as of yet.

When the bill was first signed into law by Governor Phil Bryant last summer, it was roundly criticised for pitting the law in favour of businesses and organisations who wish to discriminate against LGBT people

In protest of the bill, New York Governor Andrew Cuomo banned official state travel to Mississippi, TV personalities like Ellen Degeneres and Robin Roberts condemned the decision, and Bryan Adams cancelled a planned concert in the state.

Roberta Kaplan,representing the plaintiffs, condemned the ruling. “This decision is not only deeply upsetting for the rights of LGBT individuals living in Mississippi, but also for the protection of religious liberty in our country,” Kaplan said in a statement.

“Our clients have already suffered enough.”

However, Vice News reports that the law will likely remain blocked until a further appeal is completed. The case may end up going directly to the US Supreme court.

Mississippi Governor Phil Bryant welcomed the decision. He said in a statement: “As have said all along, the legislation is not meant to discriminate against anyone, but simply prevents government interference with the constitutional right to exercise sincerely held beliefs.”

Kevin Theriot, senior lawyer with the Alliance Defending Freedom, a group which supports the law, said: “Good laws like Mississippi’s protect freedom and harm no one. The soul purpose of this law is to ensure that Mississippians don’t live in fear of losing their careers of their businesses simply for affirming marriage as a husband-wife union.”

