Julian Clary may have tied the knot just a little over six months ago, by the legendary comedian and presenter has admitted he’s already unsure whether marriage is for him.

The 58-year-old star married his partner of 11 years Ian Mackley in November last year, but reveals in the new Attitude Heroes podcast – available to listen to and download now – that he’s been mourning his single status since saying ‘I do’, despite remaining happy in his relationship.

“I’ve been married since November and I’m not sure I like it,” Julian admits. “It’s a funny business. I feel a certain sort of loss of freedom.

“I’m very happy with my husband, and there was a sort of month of feeling euphoric about being married. But now, a part of me mourns my single status.”

He adds: “I think, um, people have to think about it before they get married.”

Discussing his relationship with Mackley, who he has been in a relationship with since 2005, the former Celebrity Big Brother winner says: “Well he is very funny my husband. He makes me laugh and I make him laugh which is a very important thing for us.

“He’s not particular enthralled by my career. I did a 50-date tour and he came once. And it’s not been forgotten.”

He adds: “He didn’t marry me because he loves my act.

Elsewhere in the brand new Attitude Heroes podcast, Julian speaks to editor-in-chief Matt Cain about the homophobic bullying he experienced as a child and how he played up his campness in his early performances as a form of fighting back.

He also explains how he avoided becoming infected with HIV in the 1980s and how he coped with the death of his partner from an Aids-related illness.

“My partner Christopher did 18 pills every morning and quite often he would then be sick half an hour later, but he didn’t know if he was meant to take them again because they weren’t in his system. It was very chaotic.

“And there was no real sense of that you were going to get better or that you were in safe hands, it just felt like everyone was scrabbling around doing their best but that you were being experimented on.”

Of living through the Aids crisis, he says: “It’s a funny thing because there was a lot of fear but at the same time it sort of, somehow, increased the need to party and almost be reckless about it.

“There was a feeling that we might be dead in a couple of years so we should just get on with it.”

