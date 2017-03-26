A new Netflix show hosted by Julie Andrew will feature a non-binary character, according to LGBTQ Nation.

The children’s show, called Julie’s Greenroom, features Andrews as a performing arts teacher and her five puppet students. The group will work to create and producer a musical throughout the series.

The show’s puppets celebrate a different branch of diversity, including Riley who is a gender neutral character and “loves all the technical backstage stuff.”

Speaking to the New York Times, a writer for the show said: “If pressed, we’d say that she’s a girl, but maybe not forever. We wanted to be as diverse as possible.”

The show is available on Netflix, and you can watch the trailer below:

