Justice League finally hit cinemas this month after years of anticipation.

The superhero film stars the likes of Ben Affleck, Ezra Miller and Jason Momoa, and thinking about them all on-screen at the same time is giving us serious hot flashes.

To celebrate the release of the big budget movie, we thought we’d take a look at each of the stars in all their glory.

First up we’ve got Aquaman himself, Jason Momoa: