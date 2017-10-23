Justin Bieber has driven fans into meltdown after unveiling his brand new tattoo.

The ‘Love Yourself’ singer shocked fans on Saturday after taking to Instagram and sharing a snap and video of his torso tattoo, which features gargoyles, skeletons and archways.

His latest tattoo connects his previous pieces, which include a snarling bear, the head of a lion, a large gothic cross in the centre of his chest, and the year 1975 in Roman numerals under his collarbone in tribute to his mother.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:34am PDT

According to People, Fans quickly slammed the singer for “ruining” his body, while others defended Justin’s new body art.

The new tattoo was done by New York City-based artist Keith ‘Bang Bang’ McCurdy who frequently does work on celebrities. McCurdy documented the tattoo on Instagram, sharing a series of photos.

A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber) on Oct 21, 2017 at 7:37am PDT

In one of the photos, McCurdy can be seen working on Bieber’s chest in the singer’s back garden.

According to one of McCurdy’s Instagram posts, the tattoo took 26 hours to complete, spread out over three days.

Moments in battle A post shared by Bang Bang Tattoo (@bangbangnyc) on Oct 21, 2017 at 10:35am PDT

More stories:

RuPaul reveals Drag Race All Stars season 3 queens

Missing pop singer reportedly tortured to death in Chechnya’s anti-gay purge