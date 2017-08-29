Justin Bieber was in for a shock over the weekend when browsing his ex’s Instagram account.

The Sorry singer, who dated former Disney actress-turned-popstar Selena Gomez on and off for years, was subject to a nude photo leak over the Bank Holiday weekend.

Back in 2015, pictures of the singer gallivanting about while naked appeared online and sent fans into a frenzy.

But while Justin was enjoying time off from his now-cancelled World Tour, someone appeared to hack Selena’s instagram account before posting explicit pictures of Justin’s package.

The caption read: “LOOK AT THIS N***A LIL SHRIMPY,” along with a call to follow a number of Instagram accounts before adding: “we run da scene.”

Selena has yet to comment on the incident, but Justin appeared to allude to the post when he shared a picture of himself looking miffed on his Instastory minutes later.

The Hands to Myself singer’s account was then temporarily suspended after the post was made.

