Whatever political events happened at the G7 summit have been overshadowed by a welcome new development – the budding bromance between Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and French President Emmanuel Macron.

The summit took place in Sicily over the last few days, with Donald Trump’s antics taking up much of the press’ attention.

However, the internet was quick to pick up on pictures of the meeting between Trudeau and Macron, immediately falling in love with the pairing.

It was the first time the pair had met since Macron won France’s presidential election earlier this month.

One fan of the pairing that we are dubbing TruMac wrote: “Justin always had a sweet tooth. He had a thing for French desserts. Finally. He found the one dessert he couldn’t pass up — Macron”

I’m not really into politics but… I SHIP THIS sorry #justintrudeau #emmanuelmacron #dontkillme #sowrongonsomanylevels A post shared by marsymanvel (@marsymanvel) on May 26, 2017 at 7:14am PDT

Macron and Trudeau’s summery stroll in Sicily looks insanely romantic pic.twitter.com/9RZsi7OIJM — Tara Mulholland (@tara_mulholland) May 26, 2017

find someone who looks at you the way macron looks at trudeau pic.twitter.com/ZnR3fOHiR0 — amrtsh (@floydimus) May 27, 2017

The #justintrudeau sock game is intense! Seen here with #emmanuelmacron A post shared by Tony Bravo (@tonybravosf) on May 26, 2017 at 8:51am PDT

can’t believe Justin has proposed already pic.twitter.com/r1kovkdeV5 — Marie Le Conte (@youngvulgarian) May 26, 2017

Macron recently addressed rumours about his sexuality.

Macron is a supporter of same-sex marriage, which led to some of his opponents accusing him of being closeted.

However, he’s been happily married to an older woman for over a decade, and has repeatedly denied the rumours and insisted that he loves his wife “very much”.

Opening up about the suggestions again in an interview, he said: “There are two odious things: on one-side misogyny because they say it’s not possible to be with a woman who’s 24 years older.

“That’s how I’ve always lived because I’ve been with my wife for 20 years. And on the other side, it’s homophobic.”