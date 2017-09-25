Rapper Kanye West is set to play a gay fish in an upcoming South Park video game.

The singer has been referred to as a ‘gay fish’ since the show’s 2009 episode ‘Fishsticks’, where he was shown not understanding a joke about why liking fishsticks made him a ‘gay fish’ (if you don’t get it, you might wanna say it faster).

Kanye responded to the South Park episode back in April 2009 and stated that their portrayal of him as an “egomaniac” was hurtful. He also claimed that the show “murdered” him before claiming he had been working on his ego.

However, the singer later appeared in a 2013 episode, calling himself a “recovering fish”.

The joke is once again featured in a brand new trailer for the game, South Park: The Fractured But Whole, set for release next month.

The trailer shows Kanye the gay fish going on a mission to get his mother into heaven.

If that doesn’t sound absurd enough for you, it also features a rainbow-farting unicorn which carries Kanye’s mother, Donda, through a gate towards heaven.

According to NME, the game is a parody of Kanye’s unreleased video game Only One, which shows his mother, who died in 2007 from complications following cosmetic surgery, flying through the gates of heaven.

South Park: The Fractured But Whole will be available from October 17.

You can watch the trailer below:

More stories:

Sam Smith reveals how personal heartbreak almost made him quit music

Daily Mail calls National Trust’s memorial for hanged gay men a ‘politically correct stunt’