Kathy Griffin is continuing to scorch the earth with some of entertainment’s biggest figures after accusing US TV host Andy Cohen of offering her cocaine before the taping of his shot Watch What Happens Live.

Griffin, who has been publicly feuding with former friend and New Year’s Eve Live co-host Anderson Cooper after being fired from the show earlier this year following the Donald Trump severed head photo scandal, found herself slighted by Cohen last week during an interview with reporters at an airport.

Asked about replacing Griffin on New Year’s Eve Live, Cohen – a close friend of Cooper who worked with Griffin at US TV network Bravo – told TMZ last week: “Who? I don’t know her.”

Griffin quickly slammed Cohen on Twitter, writing: “He is NOT kidding w paps. Was my boss for 10 years. Treated me like a dog. Deeply misogynistic.”

The comedian later fired back in a bombshell video posted to YouTube on Saturday (October 29) in which she took aim at TMZ founder Harvey Levin and also accused Cohen of repeatedly offering her cocaine before the pair were during to go on air.

“Both times I did the show, right before we went live, Andy Cohen privately asked me in an office if I wanted to do blow,” Griffin said.

“I’ve never had a drink in my life. You guys know I’m no prude but I’m kind of like a straightedge, I thought he was kidding the first time.”

She continued: “I was hoping he was kidding, the second time I do the show, same thing. So once again we’re alone in an office and he’s like, ‘Wanna do some coke?’ And I’m thinking, ‘He’s serious!’

“Trust me, he’s going to say he’s kidding and everything, no. He was asking me to do cocaine with him, that made me very uncomfortable.”

Cohen has already denied the accusations, writing on Twitter on Saturday (October 28): “I am completely stunned by this story. It is 100% false and totally made up.”

A Bravo spokesperson added: “This is completely false and we are not going to credit it with any more attention.”

Cohen also attempted to downplay his slight against Griffin, telling a follower on Twitter: “it was a joke to deflect the question. It wasn’t anything deep.”

