Kathy Griffin has debuted a dramatic new look – but it’s all in support of one of her closest family members.

The American comedian, 56, has shaved her head in a touching show of solidarity with her sister Joyce, who is undergoing chemotherapy as she battles cancer.

Pictures of the former Fashion Police host sporting a clean-shaven head were shared on social media by journalist Yashar Ali on Monday (July 31), along with a plea for fans to donate to the American Cancer Society.

One snap showed a smiling Kathy with a hand on her bald head, while another saw her pictured alongside mother Maggie, who posed with with her hand to her mouth in feigned shock as she touched her daughter’s scalp.

In solidarity with her sister, who is going through chemo, @kathygriffin shaved her head. Donate to @AmericanCancer: https://t.co/NazIbJ9FQ2 pic.twitter.com/UXr9YH1LYc — Yashar Ali (@yashar) July 31, 2017

Maggie later tweeted that her daughter Kathy was a “wonderful human being.”

While Griffin hasn’t spoken publicly about Joyce’s ongoing cancer battle, the pair of sisters lost their brother Gary to esophageal cancer in 2014, following what the My Life on the D-List star described as a “brutal struggle.”

Griffin has found herself at the centre of controversy in recent weeks after posing for a magazine cover with a dummy made-up to look like the decapitated head of US President Donald Trump.

The two-time Emmy-winner revealed last week that she was no longer under federal investigation for the image following concerns that it constituted a direct threat to the President.

“I am no longer under federal investigation,” she tweeted. “The case is closed, I have been completely exonerated. Finally.”

