Comic Kathy Griffin has branded CNN host Anderson Cooper “spineless” following their high-profile falling out earlier this year.

The pair’s relationship hit the rocks after a controversial magazine shoot earlier this year which saw Griffin pose with the bloody severed head of US President Donald Trump.

The pictures sparked nationwide outrage, and Cooper joined other stars in publicly criticising his former New Year’s Eve Live co-host.

He tweeted at the time: “For the record, I am appalled by the photo shoot Kathy Griffin took part in. It is clearly disgusting and completely inappropriate.”

Griffin, who was fired from New Year’s Eve Live after 10 years due to the controversy, revealed in August that she no longer considered Cooper a friend, claiming it had taken him over three months for him to get in touch with her following the incident.

Now, in a new interview with The Daily Beast Griffin has taken aim at her former friend once again, branding him “spineless”.

Using a quote “from my gays,” Griffin referred to Cooper as ‘The Spineless Heiress’ – a pointed dig at his status as a privileged descendant of America’s Vanderbilt family.

Looks like the pair won’t be kissing and making up anytime soon then…

