Food blogger Jack Monroe, who identifies as gender non-binary, has won a legal case against columnist Katie Hopkins.

Last year, Hopkins tweeted Jack Monroe, accusing Monroe of vandalising a war memorial.

According to Gay Star News, Monroe has now been awarded £24,000 by the High Court after a long 21-month legal battle.

Following the result, Monroe tweeted: “It’s taken 21 months but today the High Court ruled that Hopkins’ statements to/about me were defamatory.”

“I sued her for libel and I won.”

Monroe, who agreed to be referred to with female pronouns, told the High Court that Hopkins caused “serious harm” to their reputation and claimed that they also received death threats after Hopkins’ tweets.

The judge concluded that Monroe was entitled to fair and reasonable compensation at £24,000.

The case came after Hopkins, a MailOnline columnist, attacked Monroe on Twitter after a war memorial was vandalised with the words “f*ck Tory scum!”

Hopkins tweeted Monroe, writing: “Scrawled on any memorials lately? Vandalised the memory of those who fought for your freedom. Grandma got any more medals?”

Monroe tweeted to Hopkins saying they would not sue if she paid £5,000 to a charity supporting migrants and issued an apology.

Rather than apologising, Hopkins deleted her original tweet and claimed she had meant to tweet writer Laurie Penny, who had written about the incident at the time.

