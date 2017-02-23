The Brit Awards 2017 took place last night, featuring world-class performances from stars including Ed Sheeran, Bruno Mars, Little Mix, Emeli Sande, The 1975, Skepta and Robbie Williams.

But the one performance that’s sticking out everyone’s minds as the dust settles is that of newly-‘purposeful’ pop star, Katy Perry.

The US superstar took to the stage to perform her socially-conscious new single ‘Chained To The Rhythm’ where she was joined by two rather familiar-looking skeletons…

It didn’t take long for the audience to realise that the two skeletons resembled two important figures in Britain and the US. While the faces were bones, the giant puppets were dressed in the same outfits that Theresa May and US President Donald Trump wore when they met last month.

Away from the political message, the performance was also responsible for another of the night’s major talking point as a back-up dancer dressed as a detached home fell off the stage.

The unfortunate dancer was quickly anointed the ‘new left shark’, after the dancer who infamously couldn’t remember the dance moves from Perry’s 2015 Super Bowl performance.

Looks like the Brits are quickly becoming known as the awards ceremony where someone takes a tumble – no one can forget the iconic performance with Madonna and the cape.

Watch the Performance here:

