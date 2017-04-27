Katy Perry has teamed up with a rapper who’s made homophobic remarks in the past.

The singer’s new single, Bon Appetit, will be released on iTunes tomorrow around the world as the follow up to her lead single, Chained to the Rhythm.

There were rumours she’d be teaming up with Ariana Grande, but when the single cover was unveiled, fans began to slam the star when they saw she was collaborating with Migos.

One fan tweeted: “Everyone’s favourite woke activist @katyperry Is working with Migos who are homophobic and misogynistic”

While another ranted: “You’re COLLABING with Migos who are a bunch of homophobic men but whatever helps you get money!”

In an interview earlier this year, rapper Quavo – who’s one third of the group – gave his controversial opinion about fellow musician iLoveMakonnen, who had recently come out as gay.

Speaking about the support the star had received for opening about his sexuality, Migos told Rolling Stone: “They supported him? That’s because the world is fu**ed up. This world is not right.”

Following the backlash at the time, he attempted to clarify his comments, saying in a statement: “If you real from the heart, you real from the heart. That ain’t got nothing to do with no sex or gender. It’s 2017, and we all living.”

Katy accepted a National Equality Award at this year’s Human Rights Campaign gala in March, where she gave a heartwarming speech about equality.

The star has faced backlash in the past from the LGBT+ community because of songs including I Kissed a Girl and viral track Ur So Gay.

