After almost three years of tabloid gossip, diss tracks, thinly-veiled public barbs and a whole lotta sub-tweets, Katy Perry and Taylor Swift’s beef has finally been laid out on the table for the world to see.

Though the pair’s falling out has been well-documented since Swift revealed her 2014 track ‘Bad Blood’ was about a fellow female pop star who had “tried to sabotage” her arena tour, the pair had avoided addressing the subject in interviews.

Until now, that is.

In the first public acknowledgement from either party of a feud, Perry admitted during her appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden’s Carpool Karaoke segment this week that there is indeed “a situation” between for former friends – but she was clear about who is to blame for it.

“Honestly, it’s really like she started it, and it’s time for her to finish it,” the ‘Teenage Dream’ singer told Corden.

Asked whether the fallout indeed stemmed from a row over dancers on a tour, Katy replied: “Yeah, it’s about backing dancers! It’s so crazy.”

Recalling the original incident which caused Swift to cut off contact with her former friend, the 32-year-old star explained: So there’s like three backing dancers that went on tour with her tour, right? And they asked me before they went on tour if they could go.

“I was like: ‘Yeah of course, I’m not on a record cycle; get the work, she’s great. But I will be on record cycle in probably about a year, so be sure to put a 30-day contingency in your contracts so you can get out if you wanna join me when I say I’m going back on [tour]’.”

She continued: “So that year came up and I texted all of them – because I’m very close with them – and I said ‘Look, just FYI, I’m about to start, I wanna put the word out there’. And they said ‘okay, well we’re gonna go talk to management about it’.

“And they did, and they got fired.”

Katy added that despite her best efforts to reach out to Swift to smooth over the situation, she found herself immediately cut off by the ‘Shake It Off’ singer.

“I tried to talk to her about it and she wouldn’t speak to me,” the chart-topping star revealed, adding that she only discovered the true extent of the fallout when Swift’s now-infamous song ‘Bad Blood’ was released in 2014.

“I do the right thing, any time that it feels like a fumble,” she explained. “It was a full shut-down and then she writes a song about me. I’m like ‘Okay cool, that’s how you wanna deal with it?'”

Perry, whose latest single ‘Swish Swish’ is largely believed to be a riposte to ‘Bad Blood’, continued: “What I wanna say is that I’m ready for that BS [bullshit] to be done, now.

“There is the law of cause and effect: You do something and there’s gonna be a reaction. And trust me daddy, there’s gonna be a reaction. It’s all about karma.

She added: “I think personally [that] women together – not divided none of this petty shit – will heal the world.”

Asked whether the feud would be over if Swift got in touch to make amends, Katy’s response was simple.

“Absolutely. 100%.”

