Before the show had even begun, Katy Perry received a backlash for a comment she made on the red carpet.

On her way into the ceremony, the Dark Horse singer stopped to speak to E!’s Ryan Seacrest. When he asked her about her break from music she said she was looking after her mental health.

Ryan then asked how that went, to which Perry joked: “[It’s been] fantastic… I haven’t shaved my head yet.”

She then make the joke again in an interview with CBS saying that she was “saving [shaving her head] for a very public breakdown”.

Britney Spears’ breakdown made headlines in 2007 when she went into an LA hair salon and shaved off all her hair at the height of personal issues she was going through.

However, viewers were not happy with the comment she repeatedly made.

One user, @karmandabynes, said: “Katy Perry just dead ass made fun of Britney’s breakdown not once, but TWICE on the red carpet. What a trash can.”

Others weren’t happy either:

I mean… it’s hard to maintain that newly woke position when those are the remarks u choose to make about mental health 🙃 — G💰 (@oneofthosefaces) February 13, 2017

It’s awesome when celebs are vocal about mental health, but don’t use someone else’s experience as a joke when you do so! — T. Kyle (@tkylemac) February 13, 2017

Thank you @RyanSeacrest for not entertaining @katyperry rude/mean/jealous ass with the shade she gave toward @britneyspears #GRAMMYs — Chad Alan Clark (@chadclark88) February 13, 2017

Later on in the night, Perry did a very politically charged performance of her new single Chained to the Rhythm.

As well as the song having lyrics about living in a world of ignorance and rose tinted glasses, Perry danced around a white house and picket fence.

She then ended her performance with a display of the US Constitution. This comes from a night of many political messages, as lots of artists referred to “President Agent Orange”.

Katy Perry was amazing. And The Constitution was a nice touch at the end. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/Ej03FLJM7P — Josh Sánchez (@jnsanchez) February 13, 2017

More stories:

Relive Jamie Dornan’s revealing Attitude shoot and interview from 2006

Grammy Awards 2017: Live Blog