Ariana Grande has confirmed that she will be returning to Manchester on Sunday (June 4).

The singer will be returning to the city to perform a one-off concert to benefit those who were killed at her concert last week when a suicide bomber detonated his device at the MEN Arena.

Katy Perry, Miley Cyrus and Justin Bieber are among the stars who will be joining Ariana on stage, and all proceeds raised will go to the We Love Manchester Emergency Fund, which aims to help the families of those who lost their loved ones in the attack.

The concert will take place at the Emirates Old Trafford Cricket Ground, and those who attended Ariana’s concert in Manchester are being offered free tickets to the event.

In an an open letter posted on her social media accounts over the weekend, Ariana spoke out about the tragic incident for the first time.

She said in a touching statement:“My heart, prayers and condolences are with the victims of the Manchester Attack and their loved ones. There is nothing I or anyone can do to take away the pain you are feeling or to make this better. However, I extend my hand and heart and everything I possibly can give to you and yours, should you want or need my help in any way.”

She continued: “We will not quit or operate in fear. We won’t let this divide us. We won’t let hate win… Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before.”

“Music is meant to heal us, to bring us together, to make us happy. So that is what it will continue to do for us. We will continue to honour the ones we lost, their loved ones, my fans and all affected by this tragedy. They will be on my mind and in my heart everyday and I will think of them with everything I do for the rest of my life.”

Tickets will go on-sale Thursday at 10am here.