After three-and-a-half long years, it looks as if we are finally getting new music from Katy Perry.

The candy-loving superstar took to social media yesterday (February 7) to release a snippet of her highly-anticipated and long-awaited new single.

Sharing a distorted clip, which sees Perry walking in heels with a disco ball chained to her ankle, the singer wrote: “Why are we all so chained… #FRIDAYTHE10TH”

According to E!, the first track is rumoured to be entitled ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ and is co-produced by Max Martin and Sia. If true, it’s sure to be a smash hit.

With the single set to drop on Friday, fans are likely to get their first live performance as soon as this Sunday, when Perry performs at the 59th annual Grammy Awards in Los Angeles.

It was also confirmed yesterday that the ‘Teenage Dream’ singer will take to the stage along with the likes of Beyoncé, Demi Lovato, Lady Gaga, Metallica, Adele, Bruno Mars, The Weekend and Carrie Underwood.

CONFIRMED: @katyperry returns to the #GRAMMYs stage 🎤Don’t miss her performance on Music’s Biggest Night Feb. 12 on @CBS! 🔁if you’re excited pic.twitter.com/TgpshMJRpD — Recording Academy (@RecordingAcad) February 7, 2017

And we can’t deny she looks totally stunning with platinum blonde hair, in what we presume is the cover art for the new single or album.

New life who dis A photo posted by KATY PERRY (@katyperry) on Feb 6, 2017 at 6:52pm PST

More stories:

How Instagram became the new gay cruising ground

‘There’s more to me than just a body’ – Tom Daley dives into Attitude’s Body Issue