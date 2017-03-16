Katy Perry’s new era of ‘purposeful pop’ isn’t showing any signs of slowing down.

The 32-year-old singer shared a 16-second clip of a new track titled ‘Deja Vu’ earliy this week, which continues the darker, more thoughtful trend set by recent single Chained to the Rhythm’.

From the short snippet we hear Katy – who recently received something of a backlash after making jokes at Britney Spears’ expense, sing: “Everyday is the same / definition of insane / I think we’re running on a loop / deja vu.”

It’s thought the track will feature on Katy’s as-yet unnamed fourth studio album, expected to be released later this year. Check out the preview below:

