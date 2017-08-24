Well it’s been quite the wait, but after weeks of anticipation Katy Perry has finally unveiled the madcap video for her latest single ‘Swish Swish’.

The bonkers new clip harks back to the days of 2011’s ‘Last Friday Night (T.G.I.F)’ as Katy leads a rag-tag basketball team in what the singer rightly bills as “the most absurd game of the century.

As well as a scene-stealing appearance from Nicki Minaj, who also features on the track, the video sees guest appearances from everyone from former Glee star Jenna Ushkowitz to Stranger Things‘ Gaten Matarazzo.

Oh, and that back-pack kid is back.

Here’s hoping the video gives ‘Swish Swish’ the chart boost it deserves – so far the third single from Katy’s fifth studio album Witness has peaked at number 40 and 46 in the UK and US respectively.

Check out the video below:

