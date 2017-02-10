After teasing fans over the last few days, Katy Perry has finally released her stomping new single ‘Chained to the Rhythm’.

The ’80s disco-chanelling track, which features a guest vocal from Jamaican singer-songwriter Skip Marley, comes complete with a lyric video ahead of the singer’s expected performance of the track at the Grammys this Sunday (February 12).

Co-written with Sia and pop super-producer Max Martin, the song marks another instalment in pop’s new politically-charged era, as Perry sings: “So comfortable, we live in a bubble… / So comfortable, we cannot see the trouble… / So put your rose-colored glasses on / And party on.”

With an ear-worming melody that will surely ensure it rides high around the charts over the coming weeks, ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ has a similar vibe to the perky but more grown-up moments from Perry’s last studio album, 2013’s Prism.

It’s a left-field comeback for sure, but only time will tell if the song follows in the footsteps of all ‘Teenage Dream’ singer’s former lead singles by getting to Number One on the US Billboard Hot 100.

Watch the lyric video for ‘Chained to the Rhythm’ below: