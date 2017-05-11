It looks like Kelly Clarkson is returning to American Idol.

The pop star, who rose to fame as the first winner of the popular talent show, is reportedly set to become a judge when the show returns on a new network.

Some major changes to the format are set to be made in a bid to revive the series, and producers are hoping to have Kelly become lead judge.

According to reports, the star’s team is in the process of clearing her schedule – which includes an upcoming album – in order to get her onto the show.

With host Ryan Seacrest accepting a role on Live with Kelly, it looks as though producers are going to have to find a new presenter to front the show too.

News of this year’s line-up should be confirmed as early as next week, when the network gives its Upfronts presentation.

Once the biggest show on US television, the series has created stars including Jordin Sparks, Adore Delano and Carrie Underwood.

American Idol will return later this year in the US on ABC.

More stories:

Theresa May addresses ‘deeply troubling’ treatment of gay men in Chechnya

13 Reasons Why star Tommy Dorfman reveals how his husband helped him get sober