Whether you’re a fan of Kelly Clarkson or not, there’s no denying she’s released some absolute BANGERS over the past decade.

Things were a little shaky at first after her first album underperformed, and she looked set to fall into relative obscurity which would have no doubt been a pop travesty.

But Kelly clawed her way back with her second album Breakaway, and turned it into arguably the definitive pop record of the naughties. But its success wasn’t without its drama behind the scenes.

Despite Since U Been Gone and Because of You being two of the most recognised pop songs ever, label execs apparently disliked the rock-edge of the former, and utterly despised the latter. Old white men getting it wrong again – who knew?

All that’s behind her now and Kelly has since moved onto a new label where she’s recording a “soulful” album that will mark a new direction for her – and we can’t wait.

To celebrate her turning 35 today (April 24), we thought we’d take a look back at her Top Ten best singles ever:

Behind These Hazel Eyes

2. Since U Been Gone

3. Underneath The Tree

4. Miss Independent

5. My Life Would Suck Without You

6. Never Again

7. Already Gone

8. Because of You

9. Walk Away

10. Mr. Know It All

QUEEN.