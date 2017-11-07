A Kenyan official has blamed “badly behaved gay tourists” for influencing two male lions into having sex.

Last week, two male lions in a secluded area of the Masai Mara in Kenya were caught having sex and nuzzling one another after the encounter.

While many have viewed the encounter between the two lions as extraordinary, Ezekiel Mutau, the head of the Kenyan Film Classification Board, claims the lions were copying gay tourists, the Star Observer reports.

Mutau, who recently banned Disney Channel show Andi Mack in Kenya over a gay character, claimed the only explanation for the lions behaviour was demons, and called for the two lions to be separated and to receive counselling to ‘cure’ them of being gay.

“These animals need counselling, because probably they have been influenced by gays who have gone to the national parks and behaved badly.”

He continued: “I don’t know, they must have copied it from somewhere or it is demonic. Because these animals do not watch movies. Some research needs to be done. And also I wish I [could confirm] the two animals are actually male, because it is not normal.”

“I mean where on Earth have you ever heard something like this happening. The demonic spirits inflicting in humans seems to have now caught up with the animals.”

News outlets reported that mating between male and female lions can often end in violence, however the two male lion’s encounter was more affectionate.

Speaking to the Independent, Paul Goldstein, who caught the moment on camera, revealed that lions tend to mate for only a few seconds, but the male lions “were at it for over a minute”.

“Even as he dismounted he did not back off as is normal after mating, he crept round to the other male’s muzzle, for a nuzzle and threw a conspiratorial wink his way.”

While the encounter is rare, researchers have found homosexual behaviour among 1,500 different species.

More stories:

Daily Mail uses transgender man’s picture without permission in hateful anti-trans article

‘There was a time we could forgive Kevin Spacey for his silence – now he has betrayed us all’