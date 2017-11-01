Filmmaker Tony Montana has publicly accused Kevin Spacey of sexually assault.

Montana, known for producing films such as Best Friend and Overnight, claims he was assaulted by the two-time Academy Award winner in a Los Angeles bar back in 2003.

“I went up to order a drink and Kevin came up to me and put his arm around me,” Montana told Radar. “He was telling me to come with him, to leave the bar. He put his hand on my crotch forcefully and grabbed my whole package.”

He added that as Spacey groped him, he said: “This designates ownership.”

Montana continued: “I put my hand down and turned his thumb back to get his hand off it. I paid for my drink and got away from him.”

However, the filmmaker claims the incident didn’t end there, as Spacey later followed him into the bathroom.

“I backed him out the door and I pushed him. One of his friends was in line and I said: ‘It’s time to take your boy home.’ They all ended up leaving.”

Montana, who was in his thirtires at the time of the alleged incident, says the incident left him with post-traumatic stress disorder.

“I never talked to anyone about it except for therapists”, he said. “I had PTSD for six months after. It was an emasculating thing for someone to do to me. Whenever I went to the bar I would see if he was there or have my back against the wall.”

Montana’s claim comes just days after actor Anthony Rapp claimed that House of Cards star Spacey made a sexual advance on him at a party when he was just 14.

Following Rapp’s claim, Spacey publicly apologised in a statement on Sunday (October 29), but insisted he could not remember the incident.

Production on Spacey’s hit Netflix series House of Cards has been suspended until further notice in light of the recent allegations, while London theatre The Old Vic, where Spacey served as Artistic Director from 2003-2015 has said it’s “deeply dismayed” over the claims.

In a statement, The Old Vic revealed it had never received complaints about Spacey during his time at the theatre, but said “inappropriate behaviour by anyone working at the Old Vic is completely unacceptable.”

Meanwhile, Spacey has been widely condemned for also using the statement to come out as gay, in what some commentators have condemned as an attempt to “deflect” from the claims.

