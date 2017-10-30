Kevin Spacey has come out as gay publicly after being accused of making a sexual advance on actor Anthony Rapp when the Star Trek: Discovery star was just 14 years-old.

In an interview with BuzzFeed, Rapp alleged that in 1986, Spacey, then 26, invited him to a party at his apartment while the pair was starring in separate Broadway shows.

Rapp, who was just 14 at the time, claims Spacey made a sexual advance on him as the party ended.

He recalled that Spacey “sort of stood in the doorway, kind of swaying. My impression when he came in the room was that he was drunk.”

Rapp continued: “He picked me up like a groom picks up the bride over the threshold. But I don’t, like, squirm away initially, because I’m like, ‘What’s going on?’ And then he lays down on top of me.”

Rapp, 46, who made his name starring the Broadway production of Rent in the late ’90s, said he was aware of the nature of the advance, even as a child.

“He was trying to seduce me,” Rapp said. “I don’t know if I would have used that language. But I was aware that he was trying to get with me sexually.”

The stage and television star added he was eventually able to “squirm” away and went to the bathroom before leaving the apartment.

Rapp said he was sharing the story in the wake of the Harvey Weinstein scandal, which has seen the movie mogul accused by more than 50 women of allegations including sexual harassment and rape. Mr Weinstein denies all allegations of non-consensual sex.

Spacey responded to Rapp’s claims on Monday morning (October 30) in a statement in which the actor apologised for the claims but insisted he did not remember the incident.

“I have a lot of respect and admiration for Anthony Rapp as an actor. I’m beyond horrified to hear his story,” House of Cards star Spacey wrote in a message shared on Twitter.

“I honestly do not remember the encounter, it would have been over 30 years ago. But if I did behave then as he describes, I owe him the sincerest apology for what would have been deeply inappropriate drunken behavior, and I am sorry for the feelings he describes having carried with him all these years.”

The 58-year-old Oscar-winner continued: “This story has encouraged me to address other things about my life. I know that there are stories out there about me and that some have been fueled by the fact I have been so protective of my privacy.

“As those closest to me know, in my life I have had relationships with both men and women. I have loved and had romantic encounters with men throughout my life, and I choose now to live as a gay man.

“I want to deal with this honestly and openly and for me that starts by examining my own behavior.”

More stories:

Review | Does Call Me By Your Name live up to the hype?

Men who have oral sex with multiple partners at risk of throat cancer, doctors say