Kevin Spacey was set to appear in the upcoming film All The Money In The World, but he’s now been cut from the movie.

The film was scheduled for a December 2017 release, and though Spacey has already appeared in trailers for the movie, he has now been axed amid the sexual allegations made against the 58-year-old actor.

The film, based on the true story of the 1973 kidnapping of 16-year-old John Paul Getty III, will be re-shot with veteran actor Christopher Plummer instead.

Reports claim that Christopher Plummer was the original choice for Spacey’s role as John Paul Getty, but studio executives wanted a bigger name.

Director Ridley Scott confirmed the news yesterday (November 8), revealing that he, the cast and crew of the film, and Sony Pictures had unanimously decided to cut the two-time Oscar winner from the film and re-shoot the scenes completely.

Spacey’s scenes in the film are said to be crucial to the film, but only involved 8-10 days of filming, Deadline reports.

Scott, film’s producers Imperative Entertainment and Sony Entertainment are hoping the new scenes can be filmed and re-edited in time for its release next month.

The film, which was pulled from the closing-night screening of the AFI Fest, also stars Michelle Williams as Getty Junior’s mother and Mark Wahlberg as an advisor in the film helping to secure the release of Getty Jr.

Scott’s announcement makes All The Money In The World the latest project to distance itself from the 58-year-old actor.

Spacey was previously fired from Netflix’s House of Cards following a series of sexual allegations made against him by actor Anthony Rapp, filmmaker Tony Montana, eight former and current crew members on House of Cards and actor Harry Dreyfuss.

