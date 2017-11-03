Kevin Spacey reportedly flashed a teenager before offering him his £5,000 watch as a bribe.

Daniel Beal was working as a barman at the Goodwood Park Hotel in West Sussex in 2010 when Spacey approached him after attending the Chichester Festival Theatre nearby.

Speaking to The Sun, Beal reveals he was having a cigarette break when the two-time Oscar winner sat beside him on a bench, flashed his penis and said: “It’s big, isn’t it?”

Beal, who was only 19 at the time, claims that the House of Cards actor offered him weed and invited him back to his hotel room. Beal quickly returned to work, but was followed by Spacey who insisted he take his expensive watch.

“I thought he was joking but he took off his watch and gave it to me,” Beal reveals. “Looking back I realise it was to keep me quiet.”

Beal sold the watch for £3,200 the next day, stating that he felt “dirty” wearing it. Spacey’s management phoned Beal several days later asking for the watch, but he claimed he had lost it.

This prompted Spacey’s management to make a complaint to the hotel about Beal, weeks before the 58-year-old actor called him.

Beal says he was encouraged to come forward following actor Anthony Rapp’s claims that Spacey made a sexual advance towards him when he was only 14-years-old.

Meanwhile, Mexican actor Robert Cavazos has claimed that Spacey made advances towards him at the Old Vic Theatre during his 12-year run as an artistic director.

In the Facebook post, the 35-year-old actor wrote: “I myself had a couple of unpleasant encounters with Spacey that were on the edge of being considered assault.

“In fact, if I was a woman, I probably wouldn’t have doubted in identifying them as such, but I guess the lack of a direct or aggressive action led me to justify the incident as ‘one of those things.'”

Cavazos added that “everyone” at the theatre has a “Kevin Spacey Story” and that his behaviour was “commonplace.”

“It seems like you only needed to be a man under 30 for him to feel free to touch us. It was so common that it turned into a (very bad) joke amongst us,” he explains.

“I can’t recall how many people told me the same story: Spacey would ask them to meet to ‘talk about their career.’ When they got to the theatre, he had a beautifully lit picnic ready on stage with champagne.”

“Each story varies in how far the picnic went, but the pattern was the same. It was more common to find Spacey at the bar of his theatre, cornering whoever caught his attention. That’s what happened to me the second encounter.

“I never let anything happen, but know of a few who were too scared to stop him.”

