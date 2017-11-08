Actor Kevin Spacey has reportedly checked into a luxury $36,000-a-month sexual rehab clinic in Arizona to receive treatment over his alleged sexual allegations.

The 58-year-old actor is said to be staying at the Meadows clinic, a popular rehab centre among celebrities such as Tiger Woods, Kate Moss and Selena Gomez.

The centre, where Harvey Weinstein is also seeking treatment, features an art fitness centre, a yoga room, swimming pool and art studio.

The two-time Oscar winner, who is taking time to “seek evaluation and treatment”, arrived at the rehab centre last week, according to the Daily Mail.

The clinic is said to have one of the best sex addiction treatment programs in the country and offers a 45-day program called the ‘Gentle Path’ in which patients undergo counselling to cope with their issues.

Spacey was recently fired from Netflix’s House of Cards following a series of sexual allegations made against him by actor Anthony Rapp, filmmaker Tony Montana, eight former and current crew members on House of Cards and actor Harry Dreyfuss.

Meanwhile, Spacey has also been cut from CBS’ The Carol Burnett Show in which Spacey had filmed a musical number with Burnett, Kristen Chenoweth and Bernadette Peters.

