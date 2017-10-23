Sex and the City star Kim Cattrall has opened up about her relationship with her co-stars, claiming she was “never friends” with them.

The 61-year-old actress, who played Samantha Jones in the long running television show and its subsequent big screen adaptations, discusses her relationship with her former co-stars during an upcoming appearance on Piers Morgan’s Life Storie, due to air tonight (October 23) on ITV.

As well as branding her relationship with Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon “toxic”, Cattrall reportedly tells Morgan: “We’ve never been friends. We’ve been colleagues and in some ways it’s a very healthy place to be.”

Cattrall also admits she turned down the role of Samantha three times before accepting it back in the late ’90s, Digital Spy reports.

Explaining why she did so, she says: “I think I was scared. I think that at 41, I didn’t know if I could pull it off. I just felt I didn’t want to put myself out there and be ridiculed.

“40 now seems so young but then, there is ageism everywhere, not just in Hollywood and this sort of thing about being an older woman and preying on younger men.”

Cattrall also opens up about her motivation for turning down Sex and the City 3, which was reportedly canned at the last minute after the actress refused to be involved.

“Not for me. That was part of turning 60,” she explains.

“That was a very clear moment of, how many years do I have left and what do I want to do it, what haven’t I done? I feel that the show is the best when it was the series and the bonus was the two movies.”

Recalling the moment when she was first approached about the film, Cattrall says she was clear from the outset that she didn’t want to take part.

“I remember so clearly making that decision. Last December I got a phone call and it was concerning that and I knew exactly, I could feel it, and the answer was simply, ‘Thank you but no, I’m good.

“This is about a clear decision, an empowered decision in my life, to end one chapter and start another. I’m 61. It’s now. The other girls are 10 years younger than me, you know, and that is their choice.”

Despite their strained relationship Cattrall says she wishes her co-stars the best, telling Morgan: “I wish them the best. I will be the one in the audience cheering them on.”

Piers Morgan’s Life Stories: Kim Cattrall airs tonight on ITV at 9pm.

More stories:

RuPaul reveals Drag Race All Stars season 3 queens

Missing pop singer reportedly tortured to death in Chechnya’s anti-gay purge