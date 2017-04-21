Kris Jenner has slammed Caitlyn Jenner’s claims that she knew her ex-husband was trans years before she came out.

Caitlyn is releasing a new tell-all book about her life, and after seeing a copy of it, Kris has revealed that she’s less than pleased with the claims made inside it.

In a preview clip from Keeping Up With The Kardashians, the momager rants at Khloe and Kim Kardashian about their father’s shocking remarks.

She says: “Everything she says, it’s all made up. Why does everything have to be that Kris is such a bitch and an asshole?”

But then Kris becomes visibly more intense, and suggests that Caitlyn claims in her book that she was aware of her ex-husband being trans years ago.

She continues: “And then all through the book, it’s ‘Kris knew, Kris knew before I even made love to her’. I’m like, what?

“I’m not going to be used as a person who benefits someone else’s life just to make them look better.”

Caitlyn and Kris divorced back in 2015 after over 20 years of marriage, and their relationship has remained strained ever since.

Earlier this week, Caitlyn was blasted on social media when she claimed that Ellen has “alienated” her from the LGBT+ community.

Watch the clip below:

