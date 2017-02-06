Kristen Stewart poked fun at Donald Trump while hosting the hit US TV show Saturday Night Live.

In her opening monologue on this weekend’s show (February 4), the actress spoke about President Trump’s apparent obsession with her and her ex-boyfriend, Twilight co-star Robert Pattinson.

The 26-year-old started off by explaining: “We broke up and we got back together and for some reason it made Donald Trump go insane.”

In an over-the-top American accent she then read one of the US President’s unlikely tweets about her personal.

Robert Pattinson should not take back Kristen Stewart. She cheated on him like a dog & will do it again–just watch. He can do much better! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 17, 2012

She then read another one of his tweets:

Everyone knows I am right that Robert Pattinson should dump Kristen Stewart. In a couple of years, he will thank me. Be smart, Robert. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 22, 2012

After reading a couple more, Stewart came up with a theory for the president’s obsession, saying: “I don’t think Donald Trump hated me. I think he was in love with my boyfriend.”

Things got even more epic when the actress looked straight into the camera and said: “Donald, if you didn’t like me then, you’re probably not gonna like me now, ’cause I’m like, hosting SNL and I’m like, soooo gay, dude.”

This isn’t the first time Stewart has spoken candidly about her sexuality. In an interview with with Elle UK last July, the Snow White and the Huntsman she said how “in love” she was with her girlfriend.

At the end of the segment, Stewart accidentally dropped the F-bomb, which she looked visibly annoyed about about, before she jokes: ” I’ll never come back.”

You can watch her opening monologue here:

