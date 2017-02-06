Kylie Minogue has won her attempt to block Keeping Up with the Kardashians star Kylie Jenner from trademarking the pair’s shared name.

Just under a year ago, the Australian pop icon filed a legal application to the US Patent and Trademark Office after 19-year-old Jenner attempted to trademark the name ‘Kylie’ in the US.

The trademark would have given Jenner ownership of the name ‘Kylie’ on all advertising and entertainment materials, but Minogue’s legal team quickly applied to shut down the young star’s hopes to create a monopoly on the Kylie brand with an incredible counter-application that in which they described her as a “secondary reality television personality”.

As well as dismissing Jenner as a “supporting character” on her family’s reality show Keeping Up with the Kardashians, Minogue’s legal documents said the daughter of Caitlyn and Kris Kenner, who has over 85 million followers on Instagram, was merely “active” on social media, where she’s renowned for “photographic exhibitionism”.

In contrast, the documents referred to Minogue as an “internationally-renowned performing artist, humanitarian and breast cancer activist known to the world simply as Kylie”.

After eleven months of wrangling, the US Patent and Trademark Office has now rejected Jenner’s application, The Telegraph reports.

It’s been a week of big news for Minogue, who has signed a new record deal with BMG and announced the end of her relationship with British fiancé Joshua Sasse in an emotional Instagram post.

Despite the trademark victory, it’s believed that Jenner has already launched an appeal, meaning that while Minogue may have won the battle, but the war may be far from over…

