After announcing the end of her engagement to British actor Joshua Sasse earlier this month, Kylie Minogue has admitted she fears she may never get her ‘happy ever after’.

The Australian pop princess split with Sasse earlier his year after 18 months of dating, saying the pair had “decided to go their separate ways”, amid tabloid rumours about the nature of the Galavant star’s relationship with Spanish actress Marta Milans.

Addressing the split in an interview with Australia’s Sunday Herald Sun, a defiant Minogue indicated that she was disheartened by the break-up, which came just under a year after she and Sasse announced in February 2016 that they were to be married.

“It wasn’t meant to be and I look forward to moving on, richer for the experience,” the Timebomb singer said. “I haven’t had the white picket fence and happy-ever-after in my life so far – but perhaps that’s just not my destiny.”

However, that doesn’t mean she has given just yet.

“I know love and I love to be in love,” the 48-year-old pop star added.

One thing’s for sure – you’ll always have our love, K.

